LOS ANGELES — US Rep. Karen Bass defeated developer Rick Caruso, Wednesday, to become the next mayor of Los Angeles, as voters elevated the first Black woman to hold the post as City Hall contends with multiple scandals that have shaken trust in government, an out-of-control homeless crisis and rising crime rates.

With 70% of the vote tallied, Bass had amassed an insurmountable lead of nearly 47,000 votes.

Jimzan 2.0
Jimzan 2.0

How many days to count the Votes...?

