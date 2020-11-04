LOS ANGELES — The bitter contest to determine who will run the largest prosecutor’s office in the US will show how willing Los Angeles County residents are to reform criminal justice following months of protests focused on police brutality and racial inequality.
District Attorney Jackie Lacey, the first woman and Black person to hold the office, is seeking a third term Tuesday against former San Francisco District Attorney George Gascon, who was a longtime police officer.
In a race full of contradictions, it’s Gascon, a Cuban immigrant, who is running as a progressive reformer, while Lacey is seen more as a traditional law-and-order candidate.
Gascon’s former brethren in the police unions have contributed millions of dollars to defeat him, while Black Lives Matter demonstrators have called for Lacey’s ouster.
The nonpartisan race between the two Democrats is a rematch from March when Lacey fell just shy of the majority needed in a three-way race to avoid a runoff. Gascon advanced by gaining the second-most votes between the two challengers running on reform platforms.
The campaign gained greater attention after George Floyd’s death at the hands of Minneapolis police led to massive nationwide protests against police misconduct and racial injustice. Lacey lost some of her backers at the time, and Black Lives Matter protesters drew hundreds of additional supporters during weekly demonstrations they staged outside her office for failing to prosecute officers in fatal shootings.
Lacey has said Gascon has no courtroom experience and crime will increase if he wins. She has maintained that she has implemented reasonable reforms, including a conviction review unit and diverting mentally ill suspects from jail. Gascon has said those efforts have not succeeded and have clogged jails with people who should be getting mental health treatment.
