COMPTON — A man armed with a hatchet was shot to death, Thursday, on a confrontation with a Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputy in Compton, authorities said.
Deputies were called to a convenience store on South Santa Fe Avenue, at around 12:15 p.m., by a report of a man with a knife, a Sheriff’s Department statement said.
Store surveillance video showed a man in a gray hooded sweatshirt swinging a hatchet and apparently threatening a clerk who had asked him to leave, KTLA-TV reported.
The man returned to the store a couple of times before leaving and deputies searching the area spotted him at a nearby shopping center, KTLA-TV reported.
The man was shot after he was seen approaching one of the stores with the hatchet in his hand, the Sheriff’s Department said.
We need to get these people into mental institutions...even if shooting them is more cost effective....let's show some intelligence and compassion.
