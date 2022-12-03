LOS ANGELES — A Los Angeles sheriff’s deputy has been charged with unlawfully using a stun gun on a man who had been detained and handcuffed for investigation of shoplifting.
Hiraudi Lopez-Romero, a 29-year-old deputy, was charged with one count of felony assault, the Los Angeles County district attorney’s office said in a statement, late Thursday.
Prosecutors said the charge stemmed from a report of shoplifting in the city of Compton, in December 2020.
Authorities detained a man in response to the call but he allegedly resisted going into a deputy’s car and was pepper sprayed, the statement said. While inside the vehicle, the man kicked his feet and broke a window, the statement said.
Lopez-Romero is accused of getting out of the vehicle and using a stun gun on him, the statement said. She is scheduled to be arraigned on Jan. 31.
(1) comment
Sounds like the shoplifter was an idiot...next time use the 9mm on the POS.
