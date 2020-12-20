LOS ANGELES — Public Health officials on Saturday announced 13,756 new COVID-19 cases and 60 more deaths, as Los Angeles County crossed a landmark 600,000 cases, but also had to modify the department’s safety policy regarding places of worship to account for recent Supreme Court rulings.
To date, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health has reported 610,372 positive COVID-19 cases across and a total of 8,817 Coronavirus-related deaths.
On Dec. 11, the county reached 500,000 cases, and since then, more than 100,000 new cases have been reported — the fastest acceleration of new cases during the pandemic.
The Los Angeles County Health Officer Order was modified Saturday to align with recent Supreme Court rulings for places of worship. The court ruled that such places are permitted to offer faith-based services both indoors and outdoors with mandatory physical distancing and face coverings over both the nose and mouth that must be worn at all times while on site. Attendance is not permitted to exceed the number of people who can be accommodated while maintaining a physical distance of six feet between separate households.
Public Health strongly recommended that places of worship continue to hold services outdoors, with physical distancing and face coverings to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
If there is a light on the horizon, it is that Pfizer’s initial vaccine allocation is currently being used by acute-care hospitals to vaccinate frontline health care personnel. A second allotment of Pfizer vaccine is anticipated to arrive next week and will be used to inoculate additional health care workers at acute-care hospitals, Public Health announced.
“While we now see the light at the end of the tunnel, we haven’t reached the light yet,” said Dr. Brad Spellberg, chief medical officer at Los Angeles County-USC Medical Center. “The pandemic is going to continue for many, many months after we begin vaccinating people. This is not the time to start ignoring public health advice and recommendations. Our hospitals are critically overcrowded in LA County.
“LA County is now moving towards becoming the epicenter of the pandemic,” he said. “We are not at the stage yet at which other parts of the world, including in the United States, have suffered catastrophic consequences, but we are heading in that direction. And if we don’t stop the spread, our hospitals will be overwhelmed.”
A record 5,424 people were hospitalized with the disease on Saturday — up more than 300 from Friday — and 21% of these people are in the ICU. Hospital capacity across the county is very limited, and health care workers are hard-pressed to keep up with the need for care.
“We’re getting crushed. I’m not going to sugarcoat this. We are getting crushed,” said Spellberg. “For most of the days of the last week, we’ve had zero ICU beds open in the morning, and we have had to scramble — ‘can we move this patient here,’ ‘can we move that patient there.’ ... We’re already expanding care into areas of the hospital we don’t normally provide that type of care in.
Spellberg also voiced the frustration felt by health care workers caused by those who deny the severity of the virus and downplay its impact on hospitals.
As of Saturday, the following areas reported COVID-19 cases and deaths:
• Palmdale: 12,166 cases and 104 deaths.
• Lancaster: 11,027 cases and 106 deaths (includes cases associated with correctional facility outbreaks).
• Lake Los Angeles: 759 cases and four deaths.
• Quartz Hill: 553 cases and 14 deaths.
• Sun Village: 446 cases and five deaths.
• Littlerock: 254 cases and one death.
• Littlerock/Pearblossom: 231 cases and one death.
• Acton: 202 cases and three deaths.
• Agua Dulce: 98 cases and no deaths.
• Littlerock/Juniper Hills: 55 cases and no deaths.
• Pearblossom/Llano: 50 cases and one death.
• Leona Valley: 49 cases and no deaths.
• Elizabeth Lake: 27 cases and no deaths.
• Llano: 22 cases and no deaths.
• Lake Hughes: 18 cases and no deaths.
