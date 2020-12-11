PALMDALE — The US Department of Housing and Urban Development exempted the Los Angeles Continuum of Care from conducting a point-in-time count next month due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
The Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority typically conducts the three-day count during mornings and evenings in late January, with volunteers canvassing more than 80 cities and 200 communities across Los Angeles County in that time. In the Antelope Valley, hundreds of volunteers set out early in the morning on the last day of the count to count people experiencing homelessness in the cities of Lancaster and Palmdale and rural communities.
The Valley Oasis office in Lancaster was one of several deployment sites across the Antelope Valley for this year’s count conducted on Jan. 23. Valley Oasis’ volunteer counters covered 14 tracts. They worked in teams.
“We feel this is the right decision given the realities of the COVID 19 pandemic and our commitments to keep community members, staff, and people experiencing homelessness as safe as possible,” Heather Varden, the Coordinated Entry System coordinator for Valley Oasis said.
The count is required to be conducted by continuum of care providers to receive federal funding through the Department of Housing and Urban Development. The department requires continuums of care to conduct these counts every other year. As a result, the department would have expected 2021 point-in-time count data from the homeless services agency.
After listening to community partners, receiving guidance from the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health, and taking into account curfews and stay-at-home orders across the region, the agency determined that there is no safe way to gather the 8,000 volunteers necessary to conduct the 2021 point-in-time count and collect data as accurately as it has done in previous years, the agency said.
“Since the pandemic first came to our region, LAHSA has put the health and safety of our clients, volunteers, and community first,” LAHSA Executive Director Heidi Marston said in a statement. “We did not come to this decision easily, but it is the safe one, and the right one.”
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday backed a request by the agency to postpone the federally-mandated count of people living on the street in order to avoid a COVID-19 superspreader event.
Supervisor Hilda Solis, who represents the 1st District, recommended supporting LAHSA’s request.
“Moving ahead with the (point-in-time) counts would be a risky and challenging activity at best and a dangerous, superspreader event in the worst-case scenario, quickly infecting a high number of people with a very contagious and deadly disease,” Solis stated in her motion. “Moreover, the fluidity of the pandemic makes planning the (point-in-time) counts a difficult it no impossible task.”
The COVID-19 pandemic presented many obstacles to conducting a safe and accurate PIT Count, the agency said.
For example, the agency expressed concern about the safety and well-being of staff, community partners, and volunteers.
“In addition, because our unsheltered population is being infected at a lower rate, bringing more people into their areas may add unnecessary risk,” the agency said.
Other concerns include new public health stay-at-home orders from the state and county public health departments, including an overnight curfew regarding non- essential activities due to increased infection rates, limiting the agency’s ability to conduct a nighttime count.
“Due to limited planning time, our ability to recruit volunteers and partner staff have been hampered,” the agency said.
Additionally, meeting public health requirements, including inquiring personal protective equipment as recommended by the Department of Housing and Urban Development, would be difficult, especially given the increased need for personal protective equipment seen by healthcare operators and homeless service providers during the latest surge.
The agency was still planning to conduct a 2021 count of all homeless individuals living in shelters, as well as a housing inventory.
“While the 2021 PIT Count would typically have affected funding, LAHSA is working with the Los Angeles County Homeless Initiative to maintain the current Measure H funding level,” the agency said. “For federal funding, HUD will continue to fund renewals, pending upcoming Congressional action.”
