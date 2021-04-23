LOS ANGELES — Los Angeles County will appeal a federal judge’s order requiring the city of Los Angeles and the county to shelter all unhoused residents of Skid Row within 180 days and audit any spending related to the homeless crisis.
The county filed a notice of appeal on Wednesday and will ask for the judge’s order to be suspended, attorney Skip Miller, who represents the county, said in a statement.
“Deciding how to spend taxpayers’ money and deliver services to people experiencing homelessness is a legislative, not a judicial, function,” Miller said.
