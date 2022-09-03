LOS ANGELES — With holiday weekend gatherings ahead — accompanied by a heat wave that’ll keep many people indoors — Los Angeles County’s public health director again preached caution against spread of COVID-19, Friday, despite falling local transmission rates.

The county, on Thursday, officially moved into the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s “low” COVID-19 activity level, a result of the falling infection rate and continued slower pace of new virus-related hospital admissions.

(1) comment

Jimzan 2.0
Jimzan 2.0

Read Deborah Birx's book...You were played by Morons on a Power Trip....Snowden has proven our Govt. to be a lying POS...Who Knew..? Now Mask-Up and Kneel....Sheeple.

Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.