LOS ANGELES — With holiday weekend gatherings ahead — accompanied by a heat wave that’ll keep many people indoors — Los Angeles County’s public health director again preached caution against spread of COVID-19, Friday, despite falling local transmission rates.
The county, on Thursday, officially moved into the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s “low” COVID-19 activity level, a result of the falling infection rate and continued slower pace of new virus-related hospital admissions.
“As we all look forward to celebrating Labor Day and expressing our deep appreciation to the many hard-working people throughout our county, we face the twin challenges this holiday weekend of ongoing circulation of COVID, plus very high heat across most regions of LA County,” Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer said in a statement. “With the extreme heat, it will make sense for many to move gatherings indoors. When gathering indoors, you can maximize ventilation by opening windows and doors, using air filters, and setting HVAC systems to maximize fresh air exchange. It is also advisable to wear a mask if gathering indoors with individuals whose COVID status is unknown.”
The CDC moved Los Angeles County into the “low” category when the average rate of new COVID infections fell below the threshold of 200 per 100,000 residents. The official infection rate as of Thursday was about 193 new cases per 100,000 residents.
The county’s hospitalization numbers also remained low, with the average daily rate of new virus-related admissions estimated at 9 per 100,000 residents — below the CDC’s threshold of 10 per 100,000 residents.
(1) comment
Read Deborah Birx's book...You were played by Morons on a Power Trip....Snowden has proven our Govt. to be a lying POS...Who Knew..? Now Mask-Up and Kneel....Sheeple.
