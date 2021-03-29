PALMDALE — The Los Angeles County Department of Regional Planning is updating the Safety Element of the General Plan to incorporate climate adaptation and resiliency strategies, as required by a new state law.
The General Plan is a comprehensive long-term plan that guides development in the unincorporated communities of LA County. The plan embodies the vision for how the county will evolve, and the direction the unincorporated areas will grow in the next 15 years.
Regional planners Caroline Chen and Iris Chi conducted an introductory webinar on March 24 to discuss the Safety Element and collect feedback from the community.
The Safety Element is one component of the General Plan. The goal of the Safety Element is to reduce the potential risk of death, injuries, property damage, economic loss and social dislocation resulting from natural and human-made disasters.
The Board of Supervisors adopted the Safety Element in 2015 as part of the General Plan. New state laws require the document be modified to address climate change and hazard risk reduction.
Many disadvantaged communities are situated in locations subject to climate hazards such as flooding, wildfire and extreme heat, Chi said.
“To ensure all the communities are resilient to these impacts the safety elements of these communities must prioritize the needs of these communities first,” Chi said.
LA County is also observing and experiencing, at greater frequency, how climate change is impacting the county. Seven of the 10 largest wildfires in the state’s history occurred since the beginning of 2017.
“The Bobcat fire last year was one of the largest in the county’s history, and the heat wave in 2020 resulted in the hottest temperature in the region,” Chi said.
Chen said the goal of updating the Safety Element is to protect communities from the consequences of climate change by incorporating adaptation and resilient strategies.
“This year has been challenging, not just because of the pandemic, but because of the climate hazards that we’ve experienced here in LA County,” Chen said.
Chen polled webinar participants to see which climate hazard most concerned them. The majority of respondents, 68%, said they were concerned about wildfires. Another 50% were concerned about drought, and about 43% were concerned about extreme temperatures.
One participant included earthquakes on the chat feature of the webinar.
Asked what secondary impact they were most concerned about, 75% of respondents said poor air quality, followed by 60% with power outgages. Eighteen-percent of respondents expressed concern that they would not be able to purchase insurance, and 10% expressed concern about Valley Fever.
Asked about what types of strategies would most benefit their community, about 32% of respondents chose provide incentives for residents to retrofit at-risk properties. About 29% chose support community-based organizations to lead local resilience efforts. Results showed 13% of respondents favored strengthening building standards for new developments, streamline post-disaster recovery process, and design and site planning to mitigate climate hazards.
A draft copy of the climate vulnerability assessment is expected to be releases this summer, after which the county will hold climate adaptation workshops.
“These workshops are an opportunity to help shape the goals and policies that will be included in that draft safety element,” Chi said.
The draft Safety Element is expected to be released this fall.
