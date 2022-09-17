LOS ANGELES — Los Angeles County’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate rose to 5.2%, in August, up from a revised 4.9%, in July, according to the latest figures released by the state Employment Development Department.
The 5.2% rate was well below the 8.5% rate, in August 2021.
In Orange County, where seasonally adjusted figures were not available, the August unemployment rate was 3%, down slightly from 2.8%, in July.
Statewide, the seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was 4.1%, in August, up from 3.9%, in July, and below the 7% rate, from August 2021. The comparable estimates for the nation were 3.7% in August, 3.5%, in July, and 5.2%, in August of last year.
According to the EDD, total nonfarm employment in Los Angeles County increased by 8,000 jobs, between July and August, to reach about 4.5 million.
The education and health services sector led the way by adding about 4,400 positions.
