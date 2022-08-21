LOS ANGELES — Los Angeles County’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate dipped to 4.9% in July, down from a revised 5.1% in June, according to the latest figures released by the state Employment Development Department.
The 4.9% rate was well below the 9% rate, in July 2021.
In Orange County, where seasonally adjusted figures were not available, the July unemployment rate was 2.8%, down slightly from 2.9%, in June.
Statewide, the seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was 3.9% in July, down from 4.2%, in June, and below the 7.4% rate, from July 2021. The comparable estimates for the nation were 3.5%, in July, 3.6%, in June, and 5.4%, in July of last year.
According to the EDD, total nonfarm employment in Los Angeles County decreased by 24,500 jobs between June and July to reach more than 4.5 million.
The government sector led the way by losing 44,400 positions, due largely to schools going on summer break.
