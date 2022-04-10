LOS ANGELES — A deputy with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department has been arrested on suspicion of child sex abuse, authorities said.
The 51-year-old deputy could face charges including lewd or lascivious acts and committing oral copulation with a child under the age of 14, the department said in a news release, late Friday.
The investigation by the sheriff’s Internal Criminal Investigations Bureau and Special Victims Bureau began after authorities received a report of suspected child abuse, the department said.
Officials did not say when the investigation started or who the suspected victim was.
Sheriff Alex Villanueva said in a statement that he was “appalled and saddened” by the allegations and committed to seeing justice served.
