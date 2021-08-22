LANCASTER — The independent Los Angeles County Citizens Redistricting Commission will host a hybrid public hearing today at Antelope Valley College to accept public comments on how boundary lines should be redrawn for the next 10 year for the five Los Angeles County Board of Supervisor districts.
Members of the public may join county commissioners in person at AV College’s Performing Arts Theatre, 3041 West Ave. K, or watch it online at https://redistricting.lacounty.gov/virtual-meetings/
The same link can be used by the public to submit written comments.
The new boundary lines must take into account changes in population shown during the 2020 US Census, so that all five Board districts have the same population.
Los Angeles County remains the largest county in the United States with more than 10 million residents, according to the 2020 census results released Aug. 12 by the US Census Bureau. The county’s population grew by 2% over the past decade, adding 195,404 residents, according to the census data.
The boundaries will be drawn by the 14-member commission. The commission’s final plan is due by Dec. 15. The commission’s plan will be final unless sufficient signatures are submitted to call a referendum and put the plan to a vote by county citizens.
The county commission will also host two hybrid public hearings in September.
The county commission will draw only Board of Supervisors boundaries. A separate state commission will revise boundaries for California congressional and legislative districts.
