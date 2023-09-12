QUARTZ HILL — The Los Angeles County Department of Parks and Recreation will hold a community meeting at 6 p.m. today at George Lane County Park, 5520 West Ave. L-8, to let the public meet the staff, learn about activities and comment on their park priorities.
There will be children’s activities, snacks and beverages available.
The community meeting is one of 64 meetings at LA County parks and nature centers to be held throughout September. The goal, part of the county park’s strategic plan, is to strengthen communication and engagement with the communities the county serves. This is the first year of what is expected to be an annual event, county park officials said.
During the meeting, park staff will provide updates on the programs, projects and events happening at the parks. In addition, attendees will have a chance to provide feedback to LA County Parks on park programming, park maintenance and safety. The important feedback will help shape the department’s budget for the next year, county park officials said.
Those who cannot make tonight’s meeting will have four additional chances including from 6 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, at Pearblossom Park, 33922 121st St. East, and from 6 to 7 p.m. Thursday at Jackie Robinson Park, 8773 East Ave. R, Sun Village.
On Sept. 22, county park officials will be at Vasquez Rocks Natural Area and Nature Center, 10700 West Escondido Canyon Road, Agua Dulce, from 6 to 7 p.m.
The final community meeting is from 5 to 6 p.m. Sept. 30 at Devil’s Punchbowl Natural Area and Nature Center, 28000 Devil’s Punchbowl Road, Valyermo.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.