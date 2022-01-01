LOS ANGELES — The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health is reporting a record number of new COVID-19 cases, Friday — 27,091 — as hospitalizations continue to rise.
There were 1,464 patients in county hospital, on Friday, up 99 from the day before. Of those, 218 were in intensive care, up four from Thursday.
Friday’s daily positivity rate ticked up nearly a full point overnight to 22.4%. Last month, the rate was less than 1%.
County Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer and county Supervisor Holly Mitchell, on Thursday, urged residents to be cautious as they celebrate New Year’s Eve, with Ferrer noting, “The risk of virus transmission has never been higher in our county.” She urged people to avoid large gatherings, and gather outside whenever possible. People who have underlying health conditions or aren’t vaccinated should avoid gatherings altogether, she said.
Ferrer said she respected plans for the Rose Parade to go on as scheduled, today, despite the large crowds it traditionally gathers. But she said people at high risk for virus transmission or for severe illness if they become infected should avoid attending.
“This might be the year for some people to be watching this on TV,” she said.
Evidence suggests that only those who have recently completed their vaccination series or are boosted have significant protection from becoming infected with the highly contagious Omicron variant, according to Public Health officials.
“The days ahead will be extraordinarily challenging for all us as we face extraordinarily high case numbers reflecting widespread transmission of the virus,” Ferrer said.
(1) comment
Funny how the Cowards list CoVid cases (to instill fear into the useful idiots)...but issues like Acquired Immunity, and other CoVid issues are ignored..by Human Trash (in many forms) with an agenda. People are getting sick of playing the CoVid Hoax game...Hide under your bed forever Coward..but do not try to force people with courage, to become spineless peons like yourself...If you got the Vaccine...Great !! now STFU and be Happy. You are safe...right..? .... For the Land of the Free...and the Home of the Brave. (all others can leave....pronto)
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.