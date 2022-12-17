LOS ANGELES — Los Angeles County’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate held steady at 4.9%, in November, the same rate as the previous month, according to figures released, Friday, by the state Employment Development Department.
The 4.9% rate was below the 6.9% rate, in November 2021.
In Orange County, where seasonally adjusted numbers were not available, the November unemployment rate was 3%, up slightly from 2.8%, in October.
Statewide, the seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was 4.1%, in November, up from 4% in October and below the 5.8% rate from November 2021. The comparable figures for the nation were 3.7%, in November; 3.7%, in October; and 4.2%, in November 2021.
Total nonfarm employment in Los Angeles County increased by 37,200 positions between October and November to reach more than 4.6 million.
The trade, transportation and utilities sector added the most jobs at 11,500, according to the EDD.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.