LOS ANGELES — The number of COVID-19-positive patients in Los Angeles County hospitals fell back under 600, Saturday, bucking a trend from the past several weeks that has moved the region closer to a possible resurrection of indoor mask-wearing mandates.
According to state figures, there were 571 virus-positive patients in county hospitals, as of Saturday, down 45 from Friday’s total. The number of those patients being treated in intensive care was 66, up three from a day earlier.
The hospitalization total had dropped as low as 209 in mid-April.
Health officials have noted that many of the COVID-positive patients were admitted to hospitals for a reason other than the virus, and many only realized they were infected when they were tested upon admission. But county Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer stressed that even though patients may have been admitted for other reasons, the fact they are infected with the virus forces hospitals to take extra precautions to prevent it from spreading, adding to the strain on the health care system overall.
The county and the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are keeping close watch on hospital numbers. Los Angeles County is already in the CDC’s “medium” category for virus activity. It will move into the “high” category if its average daily rate of new COVID-related hospital admissions rises above 10 per 100,000 residents, or if the percentage of staffed hospital beds occupied by COVID-positive patients tops 10%.
The figures have been slowly rising over the past several weeks, with the rate of new admissions reaching 6.4 per 100,000 residents, on Thursday, up from 5.2 a week ago.
