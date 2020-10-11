LOS ANGELES — For the third day in a row, Los Angeles County reported more than 1,200 new Coronavirus cases Saturday, continuing a four-day string of elevated numbers that could further stall efforts to reopen more sectors of the local economy.
The county announced 1,285 new cases Saturday, up from the 1,256 cases reported Friday and the 1,280 announced Thursday. The county on Wednesday reported 1,645 new cases, the highest numbers seen since Aug. 22.
The figure includes cases reported through the Long Beach and Pasadena health departments.
Health officials said this week they would be closely monitoring the case numbers, but said the elevated numbers should be a reminder that COVID-19 is still spreading in the community.
The 1,285 cases announced by the county lifted the cumulative countywide total since the start of the pandemic to 281,165.
The county also reported another 28 Coronavirus-related deaths Saturday. That is more than double the number of deaths reported Friday. The new deaths increased the countywide total to 6,768.
Los Angeles County Department of Public Health officials Friday announced one additional confirmed case of multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children, or MIS-C, bringing the overall number of cases of the rare malady to 41 in the county. The condition, which has been linked to COVID-19 exposure, results in inflammation of bodily organs.
Nearly half of the children who contracted the syndrome in Los Angeles County had to be treated in an intensive-care unit, but there have been no reported deaths in the county from the illness.
As of Saturday, there were 701 people hospitalized in the county due to the virus. That’s down from 724 Friday and 709 on Thursday but higher than 696 on Wednesday, 685 on Tuesday and 674 on Monday. Health officials acknowledged that the number has been on the rise this week, but the total has remained below 800 since mid-September — well below the 2,000-plus numbers seen in July.
Los Angeles County is still in the strictest level of the state’s four- tier economic-reopening roadmap. The county’s recent testing positivity rate is low enough to qualify the county to move up to a less-restrictive tier, but the average daily number of new cases needs to drop to about 700 per day before any movement will occur.
As of Saturday, the following areas reported COVID-19 cases and deaths:
• Palmdale: 4,460 cases and 76 deaths.
• Lancaster: 3,730 cases and 65 deaths (includes cases associated with correctional facility outbreaks).
• Lake Los Angeles: 253 cases and four deaths.
• Quartz Hill: 189 cases and 11 deaths.
• Sun Village: 173 cases and three deaths.
• Littlerock/Pearblossom: 99 cases and no deaths.
• Littlerock: 87 cases and one death.
• Acton: 75 cases and two deaths.
• Agua Dulce: 28 cases and no deaths.
• Pearblossom/Llano: 24 cases and one death.
• Leona Valley: 22 cases and no deaths.
• Littlerock/Juniper Hills: 19 cases and no deaths.
• Llano: Three cases and no deaths.
(1) comment
How many deaths....? President Trump crushed C-Vid..He is 74 and overweight....You can too. Don't be a coward...grow a set, and quit letting the Democrat weasels manipulate you.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.