LOS ANGELES — Los Angeles County reported 798 new cases of COVID-19 and five more deaths Sunday, bringing the county’s totals to 248,334 cases and 6,005 fatalities.
Officials with the county’s Department of Public Health said the low case and deaths counts likely reflect a reporting lag due to the holiday weekend.
The number of people hospitalized in the county continued its steady decline, dropping from 984 Saturday to 966. County officials noted that figure is at least a 50% drop from the early August totals that topped 2,000.
Testing results were available for 2,373,050 individuals with 10% of all people testing positive.
Health officials continue to track the number of positive cases and deaths among health care workers, announcing a total of 87 deaths and 14,448 positive cases among health care workers and first responders in Los Angeles County.
Nurses continue to account for the majority of cases (37%) and deaths (41%) among the sector. One-third of health care workers who tested positive for the virus worked at skilled nursing and assisted living facilities and 26% worked at hospitals.
As of Sunday, the following areas reported COVID-19 cases and deaths:
• Palmdale: 3,740 cases and 64 deaths.
• Lancaster: 3,018 cases and 42 deaths.
• Lake Los Angeles: 198 cases and four deaths.
• Sun Village: 156 cases and two deaths.
• Quartz Hill: 154 cases and 11 deaths.
• Littlerock/Pearblossom: 80 cases and no deaths.
• Littlerock: 79 cases and no deaths.
• Acton: 64 cases and two deaths.
• Agua Dulce: 25 cases and no deaths.
• Pearblossom/Llano: 21 cases and one death.
• Leona Valley: 17 cases and no deaths.
• Littlerock/Juniper Hills: Eight cases and no deaths.
• Llano: Three cases and no deaths.
(1) comment
How many suicides from depression...from reading your pathetic C-Vid stats.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.