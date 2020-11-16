LOS ANGELES — Los Angeles County reported 3,061 new cases of COVID-19 and three additional deaths Sunday, bringing the county’s totals to 339,560 cases and 7,269 fatalities.
The low number of deaths reflects reporting delays over the weekend, according to the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health.
The high number of cases, however, is a continuing concern, coming day after the county reported 3,780 new cases for the highest number of positive cases in one day, not associated with a backlog, since mid-July.
The number of LA County residents hospitalized with the virus surpassed 1,000 on Sunday for the first time in months, jumping from 966 on Saturday to 1,014, with 27% in intensive care.
The department said last week that the elevated number of cases in recent days reflects increased testing across the county. Nearly 3,386,000 individuals have been tested as of Sunday, with 9% of all people testing positive.
Younger people continue to drive the increase in community transmission in the county, with more than 74% of Saturday’s new cases coming from people under the age of 50. Conversely, 90% of Saturday’s 20 reported deaths were over 50 years old.
Residents between the ages of 30 and 49 years old have the highest percent of new cases at 34%, followed by residents between 18 and 29, comprising 27% of all new cases.
Los Angeles County remains mired in the most restrictive purple tier of California’s four-tier Coronavirus monitoring system, placing severe limits on businesses and public gatherings. Based on the surge in cases in recent weeks, the county will be staying in that purple tier indefinitely.
The rise in cases complicates planning for increasing the numbers of students returning to schools, further re-opening additional business sectors and permitting additional activities.
As of Sunday, the following areas reported COVID-19 cases and deaths:
• Palmdale: 6,147 cases and 81 deaths.
• Lancaster: 5,189 cases and 69 deaths (includes cases associated with correctional facility outbreaks).
• Lake Los Angeles: 384 cases and four deaths.
• Quartz Hill: 272 cases and 10 deaths.
• Sun Village: 220 cases and three deaths.
• Littlerock/Pearblossom: 121 cases and no deaths.
• Littlerock: 105 cases and one death.
• Acton: 98 cases and three deaths.
• Agua Dulce: 53 cases and no deaths.
• Pearblossom/Llano: 28 cases and one death.
• Leona Valley: 25 cases and no deaths.
• Littlerock/Juniper Hills: 24 cases and no deaths.
• Elizabeth Lake: 10 cases and no deaths.
• Lake Hughes: Eight cases and no deaths.
• Llano: Four cases and no deaths.
