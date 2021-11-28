LOS ANGELES — Los Angeles County is reporting 624 new cases of COVID-19 and 22 additional deaths associated with the virus, Saturday.
The number of Coronavirus patients in Los Angeles County hospitals increased, Saturday, rising from 556 to 565, according to the latest state figures. The number of those patients in intensive care rose from 153 to 155.
Of the nearly 9,370,000 individuals tested to date, 15% have tested positive for the virus, according to the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health.
Health officials urged residents to exercise caution during the Thanksgiving weekend to prevent holiday gatherings from becoming spreading grounds for COVID-19.
“As we all take some much-needed time to rest and gather with loved ones, please remember the risk of COVID-19 transmission continues to be substantial, and unvaccinated people continue to be at higher risk for severe health outcomes,” county Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer said, Wednesday. “Taking a common sense approach to the holiday can limit risks.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.