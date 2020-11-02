LOS ANGELES — Los Angeles County reported 1,590 new cases of COVID-19 and four additional deaths Sunday, bringing the county’s totals to 309,190 cases and 7,074 fatalities.
The number of people hospitalized in the county because of the Coronavirus increased from 783 Saturday to 799, with 28% of those people in intensive care, according to the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health.
As of Sunday, the following areas reported COVID-19 cases and deaths:
• Palmdale: 5,286 cases and 80 deaths.
• Lancaster: 4,444 cases and 66 deaths (includes cases associated with correctional facility outbreaks).
• Lake Los Angeles: 324 cases and four deaths.
• Quartz Hill: 224 cases and 10 deaths.
• Sun Village: 191 cases and three deaths.
• Littlerock/Pearblossom: 108 cases and no deaths.
• Littlerock: 94 cases and one death.
• Acton: 86 cases and two deaths.
• Agua Dulce: 37 cases and no deaths.
• Pearblossom/Llano: 26 cases and one death.
• Leona Valley: 23 cases and no deaths.
• Littlerock/Juniper Hills: 22 cases and no deaths.
• Elizabeth Lake: Nine cases and no deaths.
