LOS ANGELES — Los Angeles County reported 1,177 new cases of COVID-19 and 29 more deaths Saturday, bringing the county’s totals to 253,176 cases and 6,197 fatalities.
Of the new cases reported Saturday, 71% are of people under the age of 50 years old, according to the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health.
Officials also noted that the US Centers for Disease Control advised in a new report that dining and drinking at places that offer on-site eating and drinking is one of the riskiest activities for COVID-19 transmission.
“We wish healing and peace to our families and friends who are mourning their loved one lost to COVID-19,” county Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer said. “We need the help of our younger county residents to slow the spread even more than we are doing now, so that we can move into lower tiers that allow for the reopening of more business sectors and schools. This means this is not the time for non-essential activities and social gatherings, but a time for distancing and avoiding close contact with people you don’t live with.”
The number of people hospitalized in the county due to the virus continued to fall, dropping from 889 Friday to 877, levels not seen in the county since the early days of the pandemic in April. Of those hospitalized, 33% were in intensive care.
Meanwhile, the county announced that some COVID-19 testing centers would be closed this weekend due to health concerns stemming from unhealthy air quality caused by the Bobcat Fire.
Testing sites at East LA College in Monterey Park, the Pomona Fairplex and San Gabriel Valley Airport in El Monte were closed Saturday and Sunday, while the site at College of the Canyons in Santa Clarita will be closed Sunday.
Ferrer held conference calls with local education officials earlier this week, telling them it’s unlikely K-12 schools will be authorized to reopen for in-person instruction before November. Schools have been authorized to begin small in-person classes for students with specialized needs or individual learning plans or who are learning to speak English.
Ferrer reiterated that the county would not be offering waivers that were once on the table for individual schools to seek a return to in-person instruction, based on the virus situation in their particular community.
LA County is in the highest tier for danger from the pandemic, which means a general reopening of schools is not currently permitted under state orders.
Long Beach Unified, the county’s second-largest school system, told parents Thursday that the district would continue online-only instruction through the winter break to provide instructional stability.
As of Saturday, the following areas reported COVID-19 cases and deaths:
• Palmdale: 3,845 cases and 65 deaths.
• Lancaster: 3,106 cases and 45 deaths.
• Lake Los Angeles: 209 cases and four deaths.
• Sun Village: 157 cases and two deaths.
• Quartz Hill: 156 cases and 11 deaths.
• Littlerock: 93 cases and no deaths.
• Littlerock/Pearblossom: 82 cases and no deaths.
• Acton: 65 cases and two deaths.
• Agua Dulce: 25 cases and no deaths.
• Pearblossom/Llano: 21 cases and one death.
• Leona Valley: 17 cases and no deaths.
• Littlerock/Juniper Hills: Eight cases and no deaths.
• Llano: Three cases and no deaths.
(1) comment
Ferrer is a weasel...Funny how the children can go back to school "after the elections" what a POS. "You" and your "children" are considered collateral damage in the Democrats eyes. The Dems will sell us out to China if they are given a 2nd chance. Biden owes China big time...Biden puts China above America.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.