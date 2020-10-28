The number of COVID-19 cases continues to climb in Los Angeles County, which means that it remains in Tier 1 of the state’s economic recovery plan.
Los Angeles County Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer said during her weekly briefing on Wednesday that since the July spike in cases, there had been a decline because some businesses were closed once again.
However, the county is now beginning to see a more gradual increase, which she said coincides with sporting competitions. The increase also coincides with the opening of some businesses, as well as gatherings were people have been close together, without distancing or wearing face coverings.
She cited the celebrations of the Los Angeles Lakers’ championship as one of those instances, as fans gathered in downtown Los Angeles to celebrate the victory.
Ferrer said the increase is a cause for concern, as the average number of cases went from 940 per day last week to 1,200 new cases per day this week.
“We continue to have widespread testing available throughout Los Angeles County,” she said. “Since mid-September, Los Angeles County’s positivity rate has been fairly stable, at a little over 3%. We’re beginning to see a slight increase, with a daily positivity rate around 3.4%.”
Despite the increase in cases, the number of hospitalizations has been steadily declining since July. It has remained below 1,000 patients from most of September through October.
Ferrer said the declining number can be attributed to the ability of skilled healthcare providers to offer better therapeutic treatments. However, she warned that there may still be an increase in hospitalizations in the weeks to come, due to the increasing number of cases.
Los Angeles County Public Health Services Director Christina Ghaly said during the weekly briefing that based on the current estimate, the number of cases will likely go down. She also said that transmission has leveled off over the past couple of months and the overall demand for testing has also declined.
“Testing is an important piece for us to reopening,” Ghaly said. “But it’s not the sum total of what we need to do. Wear masks, wash hands, keep your distance and stay outside.”
She said doing those things will help the county continue on the path to recovery.
In addition, Ghaly said hospital beds, intensive care unit capacity and ventilators throughout the county will be adequate over the next four weeks.
Last week, the transmission rate was at 1.04. This week, it’s at 0.95.
Ferrer also gave an update on the number of new cases, deaths and hospitalizations.
She reported an additional 1,351 new cases, bringing the total to 303,369 in Los Angeles County. Of that total, 13,048 have been reported by Long Beach, while 2,795 have been reported by Pasadena.
There are 2,048 cases among the homeless.
Currently, there are 755 COVID-19 patients in hospitals, with 28% in ICU and 14% on ventilators.
In addition, Ferrer reported an additional 20 deaths, bringing the total number to 7,040.
Of the newly reported deaths, eight were over the age of 80 and seven had underlying health conditions; five were between 65-79 and all had underlying health conditions; five were between 50-64 and all had underlying health conditions; two were between 30-49 and one had underlying health conditions. One person resided in a skilled nursing facility.
To date, 52% of the deaths were Latinx people, 23% were white, 14% were Asian, 10% were Black, slightly less than 1% were Native Hawaiian or Pacific Islander and 1% identified as an “other” race.
A total of 2,122 outbreaks have been investigated by the Los Angeles County Public Health Department. There are 395 ongoing investigations and 1,727 cases have been closed.
To date, three million people have been tested in Los Angeles County, with a 9% cumulative positivity rate.
“We’re learned a lot about how infection is transmitted since the beginning of the pandemic,” Ferrer said. “It’s useful to step back and reflect on what we know.”
She encouraged Los Angeles County residents to remain apart from others, get tested, self-monitor for illness and quarantine for the full 14 days if a person knows they have been in contact with a COVID-19-postive individual, even if there are no symptoms or a test has yielded a negative result.
Below is the latest number of cases and deaths in the Antelope Valley:
Los Angeles County:
• Lancaster: 4,277 cases, 68 deaths (include cases associated with correctional facility outbreaks).
• Palmdale: 5,090 cases, 81 deaths.
• Acton: 83 cases, two deaths.
• Agua Dulce: 32 cases, no deaths.
• Desert View Highlands: 58 cases, one death.
• Lake Hughes: Five cases, no deaths.
• Lake Los Angeles: 310 cases, four deaths.
• Leona Valley: 23 cases, no deaths.
• Littlerock: 92 cases, one death.
• Littlerock/Juniper Hills: 22 cases, no deaths.
• Littlerock/Pearblossom: 108 cases, no deaths.
• Llano: Three cases, no deaths.
• Pearblossom/Llano: 25 cases, one death.
• Quartz Hill: 216 cases, 10 deaths.
Kern County:
• California City: 132 cases, 67 recovered, 13 presumed recovered.
• Edwards: 17, 10 recovered, two presumed recovered.
• Rosamond: 323 cases, 147 recovered, 44 presumed recovered.
• Tehachapi: 1,159 cases, 730 recovered, 51 presumed recovered.
