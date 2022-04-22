LOS ANGELES — Masks will again be required on all public transit within Los Angeles County, including buses, trains, taxis and ride-hailing service vehicles, under a new COVID-19 health order that will take effect, today.
The order will also again require masks at all indoor public transportation hubs, including airports and bus terminals.
Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer said Thursday the order is based on the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s opinion that mask- wearing on transit remains an essential step in preventing spread of COVID-19.
“They are experts,” Ferrer told reporters during an online briefing. “They made a determination that at this point having that requirement in place is necessary for the public’s health, and that resonates with us.”
At the urging of the CDC, the US Department of Justice, on Wednesday, appealed a ruling made earlier this week by a federal judge in Florida that struck down the US government’s rule requiring masks to be worn on public transportation, most notably aboard airplanes.
US District Judge Kathryn Kimball Mizelle ruled that the CDC had exceeded its authority in issuing the mask-wearing mandate on transportation systems. But on Wednesday, the CDC issued a statement saying it continues to believe that requiring masks in indoor transportation settings “remains necessary for the public health.”
“CDC will continue to monitor public health conditions to determine whether such an order remains necessary,” according to a statement from the agency. “CDC believes this is a lawful order, well within CDC’s legal authority to protect public health.”
In response to Mizelle’s ruling, on Monday, public transportation agencies across Los Angeles County announced that masks would become optional, including aboard Metrolink commuter trains and on Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority buses and rail lines. Los Angeles International Airport and Hollywood Burbank Airport also announced that masks were optional.
