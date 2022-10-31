The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health will host online training sessions aimed at teenagers and parents about the dangers of the synthetic opioid fentanyl.
Increasingly found in counterfeit prescription pills or surreptitiously added to illicit drugs such as methamphetamine or cocaine, fentanyl killed more than 70,000 Americans, last year — more than the US deaths from homicides and traffic collisions combined.
The training sessions for parents are 5 to 6 p.m., Nov. 14, in English and 5 to 6 p.m., Nov. 15, in Spanish. Parents can register at https://tinyurl.com/odpatraining
The session for middle school and high school students is 4:30 to 5:30 p.m., Nov. 16. Young people can register at the same website.
The training sessions will cover:
• Overdose trends among young people.
• Risk factors that may increase the risk of overdose.
• Recognizing an opioid overdose and how the medicine Naloxone can reverse the effects.
• Tips for communicating with young people about opioids.
• Support and care resources aimed at young people.
The sessions are part of Los Angeles County Department of Public Health’s Public Health Ambassador programs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.