LOS ANGELES — The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors offered $10,000 rewards Tuesday in two unrelated fatal shootings: a 26-year-old army veteran killed on the doorstep of his cousin’s birthday party in Lancaster, and a 35-year-old man shot outside a Hacienda Heights community center.
Supervisor Kathryn Barger called for a reward for information on the whereabouts of a suspect in the fatal shooting of US Army veteran Ismael Zabala.
Zabala and his brother Charlie were attending a cousin’s Dec. 20 birthday party in the 400 block of West Avenue J-12. Ismael was fatally shot while standing at the front door of the Lancaster home at about 2:30 a.m.
Charlie was also struck by gunfire, but survived. Ismael Zabala had been recently honorably discharged from the US Army, and Barger said his family was “distraught by this senseless tragedy.”
Investigators identified Oscar Palazuelos and Ervin Alvarez as being involved in the killing. Warrants were issued, Alvarez was subsequently arrested, and Palazuelos remains at large, according to Barger.
Anyone with any information on the shooting was encouraged to call the Sheriff’s Homicide Bureau or Crime Stoppers, or visit http://lacrimestoppers.org
Supervisor Janice Hahn recommended the reward for information on the gunman who killed 35-year-ol Victor Daharo while he was sitting outside the Hacienda Heights Community and Rec Center at 1234 Valencia Ave. at about 10:30 p.m. on April 9.
Daharo was struck by multiple bullets and pronounced dead at a hospital, but officials had few other details to offer.
Hahn said Daharo was “liked by all and was considered a helpful person” and she urged anyone with information to call the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500 or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS (8477).
The Board also renewed or re-established other existing rewards.
