LOS ANGELES — Despite the limited supply of monkeypox vaccine, Los Angeles County announced, Friday, it is offering shots on a walk-up basis to eligible residents at its vaccination sites, but only while supplies last at each location.

People who walk into a vaccination site will have to attest to their eligibility to receive a monkeypox inoculation, and the shot will only be provided if the vaccination location has doses available.

Tags

(1) comment

Jimzan 2.0
Jimzan 2.0

CoVid, Monkeypox, and an altered form of Animal Parvo...Seems someone is manipulating biology...if caught...that person(s) should be hung by the neck. Keep on eye on Big Pharma...they have the most to gain.

Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.