LOS ANGELES — Despite the limited supply of monkeypox vaccine, Los Angeles County announced, Friday, it is offering shots on a walk-up basis to eligible residents at its vaccination sites, but only while supplies last at each location.
People who walk into a vaccination site will have to attest to their eligibility to receive a monkeypox inoculation, and the shot will only be provided if the vaccination location has doses available.
Those who want to ensure they receive the vaccine should book appointments online at myturn.ca.gov.
The vaccine is available for gay or bisexual men and transgender people who have had multiple or anonymous sex partners in the last 14 days or who had skin-to-skin or intimate contact with people at large venues or events in the past two weeks.
Shots are also offered to people of any gender or sexual orientation who engaged in commercial and/or transactional sex in the past 14 days.
Also eligible are people confirmed by the Department of Public Health to have had high- or immediate-risk contact with a known monkeypox patient, and to people who attended an event or visited a venue where there was a high risk of exposure to a confirmed case.
Shots are also available for gay and bisexual men and transgender people with a diagnosis of rectal gonorrhea or early syphilis within the past year.
(1) comment
CoVid, Monkeypox, and an altered form of Animal Parvo...Seems someone is manipulating biology...if caught...that person(s) should be hung by the neck. Keep on eye on Big Pharma...they have the most to gain.
