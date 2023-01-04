LOS ANGELES — Los Angeles County logged nearly 7,000 new COVID-19 cases over the long holiday weekend, along with 62 more virus-related deaths, according to figures released, Tuesday.

The county Department of Public Health reported 3,488 new infections, from Saturday, along with 1,837, from Sunday, 1,035, Monday, and 575, Tuesday. The 6,935 new cases lifted the county’s cumulative total from throughout the pandemic to 3,638,639.

Tags

(1) comment

Jimzan 2.0
Jimzan 2.0

I know recent data (and Birx's book) seem to indicate the CDC is a POS. Seems the CDC just pulls numbers out of its behind. Data is showing those who got the CoVid vaccine now have a lowered immune system....Also after Mondays night Football game, where a player is still in a coma from a heart attack on the field.....Seems young healthy people are having "Heart Issues" """Google it""". Snowden revealed that our Government is Lying Scum (most already knew that) as does Birx's book. At least if you have a Heart Attack it will not give you time to regret being a Cowardly Sheep and believing your Govt. cared about you...While Big Pharma counts its profits....Now Mask Up and Kneel...Sheeple.

Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.