LOS ANGELES — Los Angeles County logged nearly 7,000 new COVID-19 cases over the long holiday weekend, along with 62 more virus-related deaths, according to figures released, Tuesday.
The county Department of Public Health reported 3,488 new infections, from Saturday, along with 1,837, from Sunday, 1,035, Monday, and 575, Tuesday. The 6,935 new cases lifted the county’s cumulative total from throughout the pandemic to 3,638,639.
The number of new cases reported, each day, is an undercount of actual virus activity in the county, with many residents relying on at-home tests without reporting the results, or others not testing at all.
With 62 more virus-related fatalities reported from the four-day period, the county’s overall death toll from COVID rose to 34,730.
The seven-day average daily rate of people testing positive for the virus was 16.1% as of Tuesday, up from 14.7% a week ago.
An updated number of COVID-positive patients in county hospitals was not immediately available..
LA County remains in the federal government’s “medium” transmission range. Masks are still required indoors at health-care and congregate-care facilities, for anyone exposed to the virus in the past 10 days, and at businesses where they are required by the owner. Otherwise, they are only strongly recommended at indoor settings.
(1) comment
I know recent data (and Birx's book) seem to indicate the CDC is a POS. Seems the CDC just pulls numbers out of its behind. Data is showing those who got the CoVid vaccine now have a lowered immune system....Also after Mondays night Football game, where a player is still in a coma from a heart attack on the field.....Seems young healthy people are having "Heart Issues" """Google it""". Snowden revealed that our Government is Lying Scum (most already knew that) as does Birx's book. At least if you have a Heart Attack it will not give you time to regret being a Cowardly Sheep and believing your Govt. cared about you...While Big Pharma counts its profits....Now Mask Up and Kneel...Sheeple.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.