LOS ANGELES — Challenging what they call a spike in efforts to ban books from school and public libraries, particularly books with LGBTQ+ themes, Los Angeles County supervisors moved forward Tuesday with an effort to make county library eBooks — including publications banned in other jurisdictions — available to all California teens and residents.

The motion by supervisors Lindsey P. Horvath and Janice Hahn, which was approved unanimously by the board, cited a recent report from the nonprofit PEN America that found a 28% increase in book bans enacted across the country in the first half of the 2022-23 school year, compared to the previous six months.

