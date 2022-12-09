Coronavirus logo

LOS ANGELES — As expected, Los Angeles County moved, Thursday, into the federal government’s “high” COVID-19 activity category, sparking stepped-up warnings of widespread transmission of the virus and moving the area closer to another indoor mask-wearing mandate.

The county had been in the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s “medium” COVID activity level. But that changed, Thursday, when the county’s average rate of new infections rose to 258 per 100,000 people — well above the threshold of 200 per 100,000 to qualify the county for the “high” activity level.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.