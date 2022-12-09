LOS ANGELES — A judge has denied on procedural grounds a request by attorneys for Los Angeles County that a hearing be scheduled on whether to hold former Sheriff Alex Villanueva and his ex-undersheriff in contempt for allegedly ignoring subpoenas to appear before the Civilian Oversight Commission and testify about alleged deputy cliques.
Subpoenas to Villanueva and former Undersheriff Timothy Murakami required each of them to appear and testify at the commission’s July 1 public hearing on whether so-called deputy gangs exist in the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department and their alleged refusal to comply subjects them to the contempt procedures, according to the Los Angeles Superior Court petition brought, July 21.
However, Judge Maureen Duffy-Lewis ruled during a hearing, Wednesday, that the petition for contempt hearings for both Villanueva and Murakami was being denied for now because the law requires that the court papers state that due notice was given, that the subpoena was served in the manner required by the Code of Civil Procedure and that the person or persons still failed or refused to answer or appear.
The judge said that if those terms are met, she will issue an order directing the two men to appear in court and show cause why they did not attend the COC hearing and bring the subpoenaed documents.
Villanueva’s non-appearance, in July, was the sixth straight time he has disobeyed a commission subpoena as of the filing of the petition, the county’s court papers state. The panel subpoenaed Villanueva because, in 2018, his then-Division Chief Matthew Burson issued an order barring sheriff’s department internal investigators from questioning witnesses about what role a suspected deputy gang known as the “Banditos” played in assaults by some deputies upon others at a department party, the petition states.
