LOS ANGELES — Los Angeles County’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate increased slightly to 5% in March, up from a revised 4.9% in February, according to figures released Friday by the state Employment Development Department.
The 5% rate was slightly below the 5.3% rate in March 2022.
Statewide, the seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was 4.4% in March, 4.4% in February and 4.4% in March 2022. The comparable figures for the nation were 3.5% in March, 3.6% in February and 3.6% a year ago.
Total nonfarm employment in Los Angeles County increased by 19,800 positions between February and March to reach more than 4.6 million.
The leisure and hospitality sector led the way by adding 7,300 jobs, according to the EDD.
I do not trust the numbers....Amazon just laid off 18,000 workers with another 10,000 to follow...Google, Facebook,... Musk at Twitter laid off 80% of the staff. People are still getting severance pay, unemployment, and are spending the CoVid money they rat holed to their bank account. Inflation is still growing, and the News media keeps begging Jerome Powell for a 25 basis point only increase...If I was Powell I would do 150 basis points (Jeffrey Gundlach said he would have done a 300 pt increase) and tell the weasels at the MSM... keep dropping "Fed meeting hints" and I will do another 150 pts. increase....Here comes hard times...like Carl Icahn said..you do not have pixie dust zero interest rates for 15 yrs appx...and expect to even out with a few months of suffering (something to that effect..Google it). Inflation hits the Poor the Hardest kinda like a Tax. Funny.....most of the Poor, support the Democrats. The people get the Government they Deserve...Joseph de Maistre....Enjoy ;)
