LANCASTER — Los Angeles County health officials, on Thursday, issued a cold weather alert due to the National Weather Service’s forecast for low temperatures in Lancaster, the Santa Clarita Valley and Mount Wilson.

The alert issued by the county’s health officer, Dr. Muntu Davis, warned of expected wind chill temperatures below freezing beginning, Saturday, and extending through Monday.

