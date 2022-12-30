LANCASTER — Los Angeles County health officials, on Thursday, issued a cold weather alert due to the National Weather Service’s forecast for low temperatures in Lancaster, the Santa Clarita Valley and Mount Wilson.
The alert issued by the county’s health officer, Dr. Muntu Davis, warned of expected wind chill temperatures below freezing beginning, Saturday, and extending through Monday.
“Children, the elderly, and people with disabilities or special medical needs are especially vulnerable during cold weather,” Muntu said. “Extra precaution should be taken to ensure they don’t get too cold when they are outside.”
Davis noted that shelters and other public facilities offer places where people can stay warm. He also warned against using stoves, barbecues or ovens to heat homes due to the risk of carbon monoxide poisoning.
The cold weather alert for Lancaster is in effect, Sunday and Monday; the cold weather alert for Santa Clarita Valley is in effect, Monday; and the alert for Mt. Wilson is in effect, Saturday through Monday.
County health officials recommended the following precautions to protect yourself from the cold:
• Dress in layers of warm clothing if you plan to be outdoors.
• Protect head, hands and feet from the cold by wearing a hat, scarf, gloves and socks.
• Check on and help family members, friends and neighbors with limited mobility and limited access to heat, such as seniors or those who are ill. Check on them frequently.
• If you have pets, bring them indoors and do not leave them outside overnight.
