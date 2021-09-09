LANCASTER — A man who was fatally shot, Sunday night, near downtown Lancaster was identified as Bryan Anderson of Quartz Hill by the Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner.
The shooting was reported at 10:25 p.m. according to the Los Angeles County Sheriffs Department Information Bureau.
Anderson had been shot several times in the upper torso. He died at the scene just three days after his 41st birthday.
No arrests have been reported and no information was available on a suspect.
Anyone with information on the case was encouraged to call the Sheriff’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. Anyone who wishes to do anonymously can call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.