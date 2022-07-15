LOS ANGELES — With the highly infectious BA.4 and BA.5 subvariants driving up case and hospitalization numbers, Los Angeles County moved into the “high” COVID-19 activity level, Thursday, meaning an indoor mask-wearing mandate will be imposed, on July 29, absent a major slowdown in virus-related hospital admissions.
As of Thursday, the average daily rate of COVID-19-positive patients being hospitalized in the county rose to 10.5 per 100,000 residents. That topped the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s threshold for “high” virus activity. The county was previously in the “medium” category.
County Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer has warned, over the past month, that if the county remains in the “high” community level for two consecutive weeks, it will re-impose a mandatory indoor mask-wearing mandate.
