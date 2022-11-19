The Los Angeles Conservancy announced a new grant program available to longtime small businesses within Los Angeles County, to help them better serve their customers and grow their businesses.
The Conservancy’s Legacy Business Grant will award 10 $5,000 grants to eligible small businesses within the boundaries of Los Angeles County that have operated and contributed to their community’s history and/or identity for at least 20 years. In addition, the program is open to for-profit businesses with less than 25 full-time employees.
The program is not open to businesses franchised or affiliated with a national chain.
The grant program is made possible thanks to the support of Wells Fargo, the Conservancy said.
There will be two rounds of funding. The Conservancy will award five grants in each round. The first round closes at 11:59 p.m., Dec. 7; the second round runs from Feb. 8 to March 8.
Grant funds can be used for things such as employee payroll or retention bonuses, rent, utilities and insurance, payment of outstanding business expenses and business equipment.
