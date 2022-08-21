LOS ANGELES — Los Angeles County is receiving over $3.78 million in federal grants for rebuilding efforts from wildfires that devastated the state, in 2018, with an additional $47,000 going to the city of Malibu.

Overall, the state is receiving more than $317 million to assist seven jurisdictions that continue to recover from the 2018 federally declared disasters, Gov. Gavin Newsom announced, Friday.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.