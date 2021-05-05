LANCASTER (CNS) — A 400-acre brushfire in the Fairmont area near Lancaster was 83% contained Tuesday morning.
The fire was reported about 8 p.m., Sunday in the 20000 block of West Avenue D, Los Angeles County Fire Department Dispatch Supervisor Michael Pittman said.
The National Weather Service reported Sunday night that wind gusts up to 45 mph were driving the fire but they decreased to 15 mph shortly thereafter.
Firefighters were working to fully contain the fire and no structures were threatened.
The department announced Monday night that containment had increased from 50% to 83%.
The California Highway Patrol issued a SigAlert at 10:05 p.m. Sunday, shutting down West Avenue D (SR 138) in both directions from 170th Street West to 210th Street West, but the roadway was later reopened.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.