LANCASTER — County firefighters knocked down a fire Saturday inside an attached garage at a two-story home.
The blaze at 3547 East Ave. H-14 was reported at 5:49 p.m., said Los Angeles County Fire Department Dispatch Supervisor Melanie Flores.
The department dispatched four engines and one truck to the scene, said Dispatch Supervisor Imy McBride. The blaze was extinguished at 6:13 p.m., McBride said.
No injuries were reported.
The cause of the fire remained under investigation, she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.