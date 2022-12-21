LOS ANGELES — Nearly four years after calling for the elimination of pepper spray at its juvenile halls, a frustrated Board of Supervisors, on Tuesday, ordered its Probation Department to develop a plan to phase out its use in select housing units, within 45 days, while ensuring staffers are trained on other de-escalation techniques.
The Board initially voted, in February 2019, to eliminate the use of pepper spray in juvenile halls, but its use has persisted. In fact, a report released by the Probation Oversight Commission, in November, found that its use has actually escalated.
According to the report, pepper spray was deployed at Central Juvenile Hall and Barry J. Nidorf Juvenile Hall a total of 232 times between June and September of this year.
The report stated that the majority of young people being sprayed are identified by the county as “developmentally disabled,” youth who identify as victims of commercial sexual exploitation, and young people who are emotionally challenged.
“The findings were incredibly disheartening and egregious as there was a documented increase in the substantial use of (pepper) spray, specifically at Central Juvenile Hall, despite its lower population of incarcerated youth,” according to a motion introduced by Supervisors Hilda Solis and Lindsey Horvath.
All five Board members expressed frustration, Tuesday, as they discussed the report, with probation officials pointing to issues such as reduced staffing levels and inadequate training in alternative dispute-resolution methods for the continued use of Oleoresin Capsicum, or pepper, spray.
County Chief Probation Officer Adolfo Gonzales told the Board pepper spray is used primarily to break up fights between juvenile detainees that are often racially motivated or gang-related.
The Probation Oversight Commission report stated that the Probation Department had participated in a training program that dealt with working with young people with developmental disabilities, but the training stopped during the pandemic, and it has not been reinstated.
“Your department should have figured out how to keep this training going,” Supervisor Janice Hahn told Gonzales, adding that staff need training in alternative ways to handle tense situations.
