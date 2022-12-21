LOS ANGELES — Nearly four years after calling for the elimination of pepper spray at its juvenile halls, a frustrated Board of Supervisors, on Tuesday, ordered its Probation Department to develop a plan to phase out its use in select housing units, within 45 days, while ensuring staffers are trained on other de-escalation techniques.

The Board initially voted, in February 2019, to eliminate the use of pepper spray in juvenile halls, but its use has persisted. In fact, a report released by the Probation Oversight Commission, in November, found that its use has actually escalated.

