Los Angeles County has begun imposing COVID-19 vaccination requirements at indoor portions of bars, lounges, nightclubs, wineries, distilleries and breweries across the county.
Employees and customers of these businesses will be required to show proof of at least one dose of vaccine along with a photo ID prior to entering indoor portions of these establishments. Proof of full vaccination will be required beginning Nov. 4, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health announced.
The requirements took effect at midnight Thursday.
Meanwhile, people age 12 and older attending outdoor mega-events such as large sports arenas, theme parks will be required to show proof of either full vaccination or a negative COVID test taken within 72 hours to enter. Beginning Nov. 1, a photo ID will also need to be shown for attendees 18 and older along with proof of full vaccination or a negative test result.
Mask-wearing will also be required at all such events. The requirements were already in place for large indoor events of 1,000 people or more.
“So if you are going to a Halloween event at a large theme park, or you’re cheering on any LA sports teams by attending a game at an indoor or outdoor arena, please be prepared to show your proof of vaccination or negative test result if you are 12 or older,” public health officials said.
Beginning Nov. 6, a recently passed Los Angeles City ordinance requires proof of vaccination from individuals eligible to receive a COVID vaccine to enter the indoor portions of many establishments in the City of Los Angeles, including restaurants, personal care establishments, fitness venues, entertainment and recreation venues, along with large outdoor events.
