SOUTH GATE — A Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputy has been charged with murder and other counts stemming from a high-speed, off-duty crash in South Gate that left a 12-year-old boy dead, Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón announced Wednesday.
Ricardo Castro, 28, is set to be arraigned March 23 on one count each of murder, vehicular manslaughter and reckless driving causing great bodily injury in connection with the Nov. 3, 2021, crash.
The boy, Isaiah Suarez Rodriguez, died as a result of the collision. The boy’s older sister, Alexa, was injured, along with Castro and his passenger, according to the District Attorney’s Office.
An investigation showed that the off-duty deputy may have been traveling at speeds nearing 95 mph in a 25 mph school zone as he approached the busy intersection of Firestone Boulevard and San Juan Avenue, where the boy’s sister was waiting to make a left turn at about 3:55 p.m. that afternoon, the county’s top prosecutor said at a news conference in South Gate.
“Driving at 95 miles per hour was nearly quadruple the speed limit when school children are present …” the district attorney told reporters, adding that it shows a “conscious disregard for those children’s lives.”
Castro’s driving history revealed that he has been involved in “multiple collisions” and received several traffic tickets, including for speeding, the district attorney said.
