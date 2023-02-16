SOUTH GATE — A Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputy has been charged with murder and other counts stemming from a high-speed, off-duty crash in South Gate that left a 12-year-old boy dead, Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón announced Wednesday.

Ricardo Castro, 28, is set to be arraigned March 23 on one count each of murder, vehicular manslaughter and reckless driving causing great bodily injury in connection with the Nov. 3, 2021, crash.

