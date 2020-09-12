COMPTON — Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies fatally shot a man Thursday after he allegedly opened fire when they tried to serve a search warrant in Compton, authorities said.
The killing comes less than two weeks after other deputies fatally shot 29-year-old Dijon Kizzee, whose death has sparked several days of protests in South Los Angeles where demonstrators claim authorities have violently pushed back against demonstrators.
Sheriff Alex Villanueva said Thursday that detectives were trying to execute a search warrant against the man, whose name has not been released, for an unspecified weapons violation when he started shooting at them.
The man also allegedly tried to set fire to a garage to “get rid of the evidence,” Villanueva said.
