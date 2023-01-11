LOS ANGELES — Mirroring a step taken by Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass on her first day in office last month, the county Board of Supervisors, on Tuesday, unanimously approved a motion proclaiming a local emergency on homelessness.

“Today’s unanimous action by the Board honors the November mandate from LA County voters: lead with urgency and transparency to address the homelessness crisis in every neighborhood,” Supervisor Lindsey P. Horvath said in a statement following the vote.

