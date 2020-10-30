The California Office of Traffic Safety — through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration — has awarded a $1.5 million grant to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office for DUI training and prosecution.
The funding will allow the DUI Training and Prosecution Section to continue using proper training tools and resources to work with law enforcement in an effort to increase the number of officers who are certified as drug recognition experts in Los Angeles County.
DREs can articulate the effects of impairment caused by various drugs, and their testimony in DUI cases helps in the effort to deter drug-impaired driving.
DTAPS was created by District Attorney Jackie Lacey — thanks in-part to a grant from OTS — to reduce alcohol and drug-related impaired driving fatalities and injuries. Since its inception in 2016, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office has taken a leadership role in training local law enforcement and deputy district attorneys to successfully investigate and prosecute offenses involving driving under the influence cases.
As part of this grant, OTS has agreed to partially fund a DRE through the LADA Bureau of Investigation.
While working in DTAPS, the DRE will be made available to all deputy district attorneys for DUI-related issues.
