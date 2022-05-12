LOS ANGELES — The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors held its first public hearing, Wednesday, on the $38.5 billion recommended budget for fiscal year 2022-23, fielding roughly an hour of comments from residents about the spending plan.
The recommended budget was presented by County CEO Fesia Davenport to the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors on April 19, the first step in a months-long budget process for Los Angeles County.
Some callers into Wednesday’s virtual public hearing expressed dismay at the process, which limited speakers to one minute each. But Board chair Holly Mitchell said there will be more opportunities for public comment on the budget, including the chance to submit written comments at publiccomment.bos.lacounty.gov/
“My engagement with the public won’t stop after today’s hearing,” she said. “We’ll continue to provide opportunities to hear from you and will strive to make the budget process collaborative, inclusive and transparent.”
Supervisors also acknowledged during the hearing ongoing labor talks with the union representing thousands of county workers — who have already authorized a strike if negotiations break down.
“Our workers are so important to really carrying out this Board’s priorities and to delivering services to our residents,” Supervisor Janice Hahn said. “And they’ve gone through a lot in the last two years and they’ve kept this county moving forward despite the challenges that the pandemic has created. I hope we can look at the negotiations as with our friends and partners, and not so much a warning or red flag or challenge. They have always wanted to be part of the solution of the county. We need them, they need us, and I trust that we will get to a fair contract soon.”
