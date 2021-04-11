PALMDALE — The Los Angeles County Department of Animal Care and Control announced Thursday it is implementing an amnesty program for pet licenses.
Through the program, late fees will be waived for pet owners who have delayed purchasing their annual pet licenses because of the economic downturn brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The DACC will waive late fees for renewed or new licenses purchased between April 15 and June 30. The fee waivers are open for Palmdale residents and those living in the unincorporated areas of Los Angeles County.
In addition to the late fee waiver, the DACC is offering a free microchip for all non-microchipped pets licensed during this time.
“We hope this license penalty amnesty program and the offer of free microchips encourages pet owners to license and protect their pets,” DACC Director Marcia Mayeda said. “Ensuring pets are properly identified is the best way to reunite them with their families if they become lost or stolen.”
Microchipping is highly encouraged because it greatly increases the likelihood that lost pets will be returned to their families. Microchipping is mandatory in all unincorporated county jurisdictions and many cities in Los Angeles County.
The free microchip offer is redeemable by appointment at its two animal care locations in the Antelope Valley — 38550 Sierra Highway in Palmdale and 5210 West Ave. I in Lancaster.
Other participating cities include Agoura Hills, Azusa, Carson, Inglewood, Irwindale, La Habra Heights, Maywood, Rolling Hills, Rolling Hills Estates and Walnut.
Pet owners can access their pets’ licensing records on the DACC website at https://animalcare.lacounty.gov/, call 562-345-0400, or email licensing@animalcare.lacounty.gov
