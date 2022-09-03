LOS ANGELES — Los Angeles County is asking a judge to once again order Sheriff Alex Villanueva answer questions from the Office of Inspector General about alleged deputy secret societies within the department, claiming in new court papers that he refused to respond to critical inquiries when he appeared before the Office of Inspector General in a virtual closed session, in April.
Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Malcolm Mackey, on April 4, ordered Villanueva to answer questions from the OIG, but when he did so on April 22, his three attorneys “together hijacked the OIG’s examination with meritless objections, including lengthy speaking objections, that consumed about 46% of the OIG’s examination time,” the county’s court papers, filed Thursday, state.
“The OIG could not complete its examination because of the sheriff’s multiple refusals to answer, his attorneys’ obstreperous conduct and because the sheriff left, claiming he had other obligations,” the county’s court papers state.
In a hearing scheduled, Sept. 27, the county is asking the judge to “overrule the sheriff’s meritless objections, order the sheriff to answer the OIG’s questions and impose reasonable limits on his attorneys for the remainder of the OIG’s examination.”
The county wants the judge to permit only one Villanueva attorney to object with non-speaking privilege objections.
An attorney for Villanueva did not immediately reply to a request for comment on the county’s motion.
According to the county’s court papers, Villanueva refused during his testimony to answer important questions about an alleged deputy gang, the Banditos, whose members allegedly carried out “brutal deputy-on-deputy assaults” at a 2018 department party at Kennedy Hall in East Los Angeles
“Alleged deputy secret societies — or deputy gangs — have bedeviled the department for decades,” the county’s court papers state.
Villanueva admitted during the OIG’s examination that the Banditos “ran roughshod over the previous captain” of the East Los Angeles Sheriff’s station where the Banditos worked and that the sheriff “needed to clean house” there, the county’s court papers state.
(2) comments
He can only dodge for so long. This may not even matter with the federal investigation brewing regarding his CCW unit and a local gun dealer who is fundraising for his campaign. The plane has crashed into the mountain.
Sounds like Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Malcolm Mackey, and the Office of Inspector General are political tools...Kinda like what the POS FBI, and DOJ have become. Villanueva is a wonderful Sheriff...so remember "every POS" that tries to remove Villanueva ..those people are scum with an agenda.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.