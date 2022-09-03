Alex Villanueva

VILLANUEVA

LOS ANGELES — Los Angeles County is asking a judge to once again order Sheriff Alex Villanueva answer questions from the Office of Inspector General about alleged deputy secret societies within the department, claiming in new court papers that he refused to respond to critical inquiries when he appeared before the Office of Inspector General in a virtual closed session, in April.

Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Malcolm Mackey, on April 4, ordered Villanueva to answer questions from the OIG, but when he did so on April 22, his three attorneys “together hijacked the OIG’s examination with meritless objections, including lengthy speaking objections, that consumed about 46% of the OIG’s examination time,” the county’s court papers, filed Thursday, state.

JusticeWarrior
JusticeWarrior

He can only dodge for so long. This may not even matter with the federal investigation brewing regarding his CCW unit and a local gun dealer who is fundraising for his campaign. The plane has crashed into the mountain.

Jimzan 2.0
Jimzan 2.0

Sounds like Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Malcolm Mackey, and the Office of Inspector General are political tools...Kinda like what the POS FBI, and DOJ have become. Villanueva is a wonderful Sheriff...so remember "every POS" that tries to remove Villanueva ..those people are scum with an agenda.

