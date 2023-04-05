LOS ANGELES — In what’s billed as a first step toward slashing the population of county jails, the Board of Supervisors on Tuesday voted to begin the process of establishing 500 secure mental health care beds to accommodate the most seriously ill county jail inmates.

The ultimate objective is to create “care-first settings which would allow for those with serious mental illness to stabilize and recover — a process which is increasingly difficult in an overcrowded jail setting,” according to the Board motion by Supervisors Hilda Solis and Janice Hahn.

